MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher

Addressing a media interaction during the IPL Player Auction, Boucher stressed that the coaching staff has had detailed conversations about the leadership transition from Rohit to Hardik, who was traded from Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 19:59 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
| Video Credit: IPL

Mark Boucher, the Mumbai Indians head coach, has put to rest all the conspiracy theories about dissent within the Mumbai Indians camp after Hardik Pandya’s appointment as the captain for the forthcoming IPL edition.

Addressing a media interaction during the IPL Player Auction, Boucher stressed that the coaching staff has had detailed conversations about the leadership transition from Rohit to Hardik, who was traded from Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction.

“We have had conversations with certain team members and the leadership within the group. I think it’s purely just a transition phase. It’s the game of cricket. Mumbai Indians moves on forward,” Boucher said.

“Rohit has been fantastic for us. He has been a stalwart for Mumbai Indians, he has done really well. This is just a decision that is made by us to move forward and get into a transition phase with the new captain and it’s, you know, take all the motions aside and all that type of stuff. That’s simply what it is all about.”

ALSO READ | IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Ever since Hardik was formally announced as the captain last week, social media has been abuzz with theories related to dissent within senior MI players. When asked specifically about whether there was any dissent about it, Boucher said the transition has been handled in “the best way possible”.

“Can I say anything about it? I am not too sure. I mean, I have heard rumours via social media, all that type of stuff, but I’m not really into social media stuff,” Boucher said.

“As far as I can tell, it was handled by us in the best way possible. We understand the emotions around everything, but this is purely a transitional phase for Mumbai Indians. And decisions were made by us to move forward and that’s where we are at the moment.”

Related Topics

Mark Boucher /

Mumbai Indians /

Rohit Sharma /

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. IPL 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. VIDEO - IPL auction: Coach Vettori feels SRH has all bases covered; Fleming says Mitchell was CSK’s key target
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin: Virat Kohli most “cerebral cricketer”, but I’m envious of Ravindra Jadeja
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Captaincy change was handled in the best possible way, says Mumbai Indians coach Boucher
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Xavi urges Barca to be more clinical in bid to keep title charge alive
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment