Team India’s newly appointed Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar interacted with the media after the men in blue lost the second ODI match on Sunday in the second game of the three-match series.
“The thought-process has been about having the left-right combination so that we can capitalize on the weather conditions,” Nayar said at the press conference.
India will play its final ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, Day 10: Sreeja/Archana play doubles in India vs Romania women’s team table tennis match; Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia at 6PM
- Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja-Archana in action as India vs Romania in women’s team round of 16- match updates
- VIDEO: We will come back stronger in the last game against Sri Lanka, says India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
- WATCH: Vivianne Miedema unveiled as Manchester City player
- Graham Thorpe, former England cricketer and coach, passes away at 55
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE