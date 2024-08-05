VIDEO: We will come back stronger in the last game against Sri Lanka, says India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

Team India’s newly appointed Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar interacted with the media after the men in blue lost the second ODI match on Sunday in the second game of the three-match series.

“The thought-process has been about having the left-right combination so that we can capitalize on the weather conditions,” Nayar said at the press conference.

India will play its final ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.