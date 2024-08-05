MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: We will come back stronger in the last game against Sri Lanka, says India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

India succumbed to a 32-run defeat after being bundled out for 208 as Jeffrey Vandersay starred for Sri Lanka, claiming six wickets.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 13:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Team India’s newly appointed Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar interacted with the media after the men in blue lost the second ODI match on Sunday in the second game of the three-match series.

“The thought-process has been about having the left-right combination so that we can capitalize on the weather conditions,” Nayar said at the press conference.

India will play its final ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

