Who is the most expensive player in IPL history - list of top 10 costliest buys in auction

The player auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League, taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, saw several records being broken.
Multiple overseas players including Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Pat Cummins drew huge bids from the franchises.
S portstar looks at the 10 most expensive buys in the tournament’s history:
|Player
|Team
|Price (in ₹ crore)
|Year
|Mitchell Starc
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|24.75
|2024
|Pat Cummins
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|20.50
|2024
|Sam Curran
|Punjab Kings
|18.50
|2023
|Cameron Green
|Mumbai Indians
|17.50
|2023
|Ben Stokes
|Chennai Super Kings
|16.25
|2023
|Chris Morris
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.25
|2021
|Nicolas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants
|16.00
|2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|Delhi Daredevils
|16.00
|2015
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|15.50
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|15.25
|2022
