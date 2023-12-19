Who is the most expensive player in IPL history - list of top 10 costliest buys in auction

The player auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League, taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, saw several records being broken.

Multiple overseas players including Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Pat Cummins drew huge bids from the franchises.

S portstar looks at the 10 most expensive buys in the tournament’s history:

Player Team Price (in ₹ crore) Year Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.50 2024 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 2023 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 2023 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021 Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16.00 2023 Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils 16.00 2015 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.50 2020 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022