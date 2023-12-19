MagazineBuy Print

Who is the most expensive player in IPL history - list of top 10 costliest buys in auction

Most expensive players in IPL: Here’s a list of the costliest buys in IPL auction history.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 16:07 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc smashed Indian Premier League auction records on December 19 when Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 24.75 crore for his services.
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc smashed Indian Premier League auction records on December 19 when Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 24.75 crore for his services. | Photo Credit: AFP
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc smashed Indian Premier League auction records on December 19 when Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 24.75 crore for his services. | Photo Credit: AFP

The player auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League, taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, saw several records being broken.

Multiple overseas players including Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Pat Cummins drew huge bids from the franchises.

Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history, goes to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

S portstar looks at the 10 most expensive buys in the tournament’s history:

Player Team Price (in ₹ crore) Year
Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 24.75 2024
Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad 20.50 2024
Sam Curran Punjab Kings 18.50 2023
Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 17.50 2023
Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 16.25 2023
Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 16.25 2021
Nicolas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 16.00 2023
Yuvraj Singh Delhi Daredevils 16.00 2015
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 15.50 2020
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 15.25 2022

