MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pat Cummins is second-most expensive player in IPL history, SRH buys him for Rs 20.5 crore

Cummins led Australia to the World Test Championship title in June, followed it up by retaining the Ashes in England, and then beat India at home to win the ODI World Cup.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 14:14 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins led Australia to a record sixth ODI World Cup title.
Pat Cummins led Australia to a record sixth ODI World Cup title. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Pat Cummins led Australia to a record sixth ODI World Cup title. | Photo Credit: PTI

Australia captain Pat Cummins had a roller coaster outing at the IPL auction on Tuesday. He first became the most expensive player ever in the IPL history as his price soared past the Rs 20 crore mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Cummins for Rs 20.5 crore. Cummins had gone past Sam Curran as the most expensive IPL buy of all-time after the Punjab Kings dished out Rs 18.5 crore for the English allrounder in last year’s auction.

However, shortly after, Cummins’ teammate, Mitchell Starc, was snapped up by KKR for a jaw-dropping Rs 24.75 crore!

As for Cummins, there was a bidding war between CSK and MI before RCB swooped in. Shortly after, SRH joined the tug of war.

RCB and SRH then engaged in an intense bidding war much to the amusement of those present in the room. SRH did not back away and eventually bagged Cummins.

“Someone else desperately wanted him as well; that’s why he got pushed to that high number. Because our team is relatively settled, we have the budget, and we have already picked up Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga, we felt like we’d covered most things that we wanted at the auction, so we had the ability to spend that much,” said Daniel Vettori, SRH head coach.

The fast bowler has previously been a part of Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR signed him for a then-record sum of Rs 15.5 crore in the 2020 auction. Cummins was released and bought back by the franchise two seasons later for nearly a million dollars (Rs 7.25 crore).

Cummins’ 14-ball half century, scored for KKR against Mumbai Indians in 2022, is the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL.

In 42 outings in IPL, Cummins has 45 wickets at an economy rate of 8.54 as well as 359 runs.

Cummins led Australia to the World Test Championship title in June, followed it up by retaining the Ashes in England, and then beat India at home to win the ODI World Cup.

Cummins is set to return to the IPL after pulling out of this year’s competition with Kolkata Knight Riders, citing a heavy workload that included an India Test tour, World Test Championship final, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup.

Cummins had said that 2024 IPL would come as ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup, set to start days after the IPL final.

“I feel like I haven’t played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways I feel like I haven’t played my best T20 cricket for a little while,” he said.

SRH began the auction with Rs 34 crore in the bank but after signing Cummins, Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga, it was left with just Rs 5.2 crore.

IPL’s most expensive Australian buys
Pat Cummins: (20.5 crore) Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024
Cameron Green: (17.5 crore) Mumbai Indians, 2022
Pat Cummins: (15.5 crore) Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020
Glenn Maxwell: (14.25 crore) RCB, 2021
Jhye Richardson: (14 crore) Punjab Kings, 2021
Steve Smith: (12 crore) Rajasthan Royals 2018
David Warner: (12 crore) Sunrisers Hyderabad. 2018

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2024: Umesh Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad falls in first over; India 4/1 (1) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79
    AP
  5. Live Updates | IPL Auction 2024: Starc to KKR, Cummins to SRH become most expensive signings; Mitchell, Rachin to CSK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Who is the most expensive player in IPL history - list of top 10 costliest buys in auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history, goes to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2024: Umesh Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennai Super Kings signs Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore in IPL auction 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction 2024: Umesh Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad falls in first over; India 4/1 (1) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bo Larsson, Sweden and Malmo football great, dies at 79
    AP
  5. Live Updates | IPL Auction 2024: Starc to KKR, Cummins to SRH become most expensive signings; Mitchell, Rachin to CSK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment