IPL auction 2024: Shardul Thakur sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. four crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

A two-time IPL winner with the Chennai Super Kings in in 2018 and 2021, Thakur last played for Kolkata Knight Riders which signed him for Rs. 10.75 crore in last year’s auction. Thakur played 11 games for the side in 2023, scoring 113 runs and taking only seven wickets.

RELATED | IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates

Apart from KKR and CSK, Thakur has also played for Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. In 86 appearances in the IPL, Thakur has scored 286 runs and scalped 89 wickets at an average of 28.76.

Rutu and the Superfans Wish! ✅ pic.twitter.com/P8hVi87rcT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged with CSK in a bidding battle for Thakur, who came in with a base price of Rs. two crore. The defending IPL champion eventually got its man back into its rank.

Despite a disappointing 2023 IPL campaign, Thakur scored his career-best IPL score of 68 off 29 balls, against Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.