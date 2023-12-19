MagazineBuy Print

IPL auction 2024: Shardul Thakur sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore

IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur was signed by Chennai Super Kings during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 14:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the Indian Premier League in 2023.
Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the Indian Premier League in 2023. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. four crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

A two-time IPL winner with the Chennai Super Kings in in 2018 and 2021, Thakur last played for Kolkata Knight Riders which signed him for Rs. 10.75 crore in last year’s auction. Thakur played 11 games for the side in 2023, scoring 113 runs and taking only seven wickets.

Apart from KKR and CSK, Thakur has also played for Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. In 86 appearances in the IPL, Thakur has scored 286 runs and scalped 89 wickets at an average of 28.76.

Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged with CSK in a bidding battle for Thakur, who came in with a base price of Rs. two crore. The defending IPL champion eventually got its man back into its rank.

Despite a disappointing 2023 IPL campaign, Thakur scored his career-best IPL score of 68 off 29 balls, against Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.

IPL 2024 /

Shardul Thakur

