Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history, goes to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore

Australia’s left-arm quick Mitchell Starc will return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus after he was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. He also became the most expensive player in IPL history, edging past his Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who was signed by SRH for Rs 20.5 crore earlier in the day.

Venky Mysore, KKR CEO, said: “Well, you know, I think my take on this is, if you sort of look at it from the lens of a price you pay for a player, and now it seems like, wow, 24.75. I was telling someone that the salary cap of a team when IPL started in 2008 was 20 crores, the entire salary cap. So things have changed, right? But, you know, I think our view is that when the auction is over, all 10 teams are going to walk out of the auction having spent 100 crores, and each team decides to slice it differently. So what you’ve paid to somebody up until now is a matter of perspective. Ultimately, we’re all spending the same amount of money.

“When you plan your team, from a retention standpoint, with the auction so far away, you have no idea who the other players from other teams are who are being released, trades happening, and all that. So it’s a very dynamic environment. So you don’t also go into the auction with a mindset... I mean, we had options. You have to have options, just like they do. We could have been in the same shoes, answering, ‘Sorry, we lost out to GT’. And we have a plan. And so I think everybody comes with their own plans. We’ve been around long enough.”

Starc will aim to use the tournament as preparation for the T20 World Cup in June. His base price was Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Captains began the bidding war for Starc, with Rishabh Pant raising the paddle at the Delhi table. At 9.6 crore, DC pulled out and Kolkata Knight Riders entered the fray. MI then pulled out at 9.8 crore with Gujarat Titans jumping in.

What ensued left everyone in the auction room stunned. GT and KKR, both searching for a frontline overseas quick, engaged in a fierce bidding war and did not back down, setting the cash registers ringing.

KKR ultimately had its way and acquired Starc’s services.

Starc’s ability to swing the ball at high speed, coupled with changes of pace, makes him a valuable asset.

Starc last featured in the IPL in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore after his inaugural season the year before. He took 20 wickets in 13 games that year, for an average of 14.55 and an economy rate of 6.76.

But since 2015, for a variety of reasons, including injuries, the left-arm pacer hasn’t been part of the tournament. Starc was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for Rs. 9.40 crore before opting out due to an injury.

For Australia, Starc last featured in a T20 fixture more than a year ago during the T20 World Cup. In 58 matches, Starc has claimed 73 wickets at an average of 22.91.

Earlier in the day, Australian skipper Pat Cummins was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore and broke the record for the most expensive purchase in auction history. Another Aussie quick, Josh Hazlewood, was unsold.