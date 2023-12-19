MagazineBuy Print

IPL auction: Travis Head goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore

IPL 2024: Travis Head was signed by SRH during the auction at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 13:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.
Australia’s Travis Head plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Australian batter Travis Head was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 6.8 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. There was a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH started the bidding for Head, who was the Player of the Match in the World Cup semis and finals. CSK joined in shortly after. After an intense back and forth, SRH signed the Aussie power-hitter.

Teams were willing to splurge on the Aussie after his impressive outing in the ODI World Cup earlier this year which included a 120-ball 137 in the final against India. Head scored 329 runs in six innings in the tournament at 54.83.

Head went unsold during last year’s auction where he was listed at a similar base price of Rs. 2 crore. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 and 2017,

The opening batter averages 29.15 for Australia in T20Is in 23 matches.

