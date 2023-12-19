IPL Auction 2024: Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 11.75 crore

Indian fast bowler Harshal Patel was sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs. 11.75 crore during the 2024 IPL Auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Harshal, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 season, was with Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last three seasons.

The 2023 campaign, though, was a struggle for Harshal, with the right-arm bowler getting just 14 wickets at a sky-high economy of 9.66, eventually leading him to be released by RCB ahead of the auction.

Gujarat Titans began the bidding war for the 33-year-old Harshal, before Punjab Kings swooped in and looked set to close the deal. But around the Rs. 10 crore mark, Lucknow Super Giants inserted itself into the race, upping the price to Rs. 11.75 crore.

Harshal began his IPL journey with RCB, before switching to Delhi Capitals in 2018 and then returning to Bangalore in 2021.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, said: “Extremely happy and he’s an unbelievable bowler. Harshal, welcome to the Punjab Kings. We were just surprised he was released.”