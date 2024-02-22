The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest of the schedule to be announced in due course.
LSG will begin its campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24 in Jaipur.
Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Lucknow Super Giants
- Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, March 24, Jaipur - 3:30 PM IST
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, March 30, Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 2, Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST
- Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, April 7, Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST
