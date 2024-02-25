MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 219/7, trails by 134 runs; Jurel, Kuldeep fight on

IND vs ENG Day 3 Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the third day of the fourth India vs England Test match being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Updated : Feb 25, 2024 07:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav on the second day of the fourth Test.
Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav on the second day of the fourth Test. | Photo Credit: AP
Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav on the second day of the fourth Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day three of the fourth India vs England Test match being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

  • February 25, 2024 06:48
    India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Report

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2: England spinners Bashir, Hartley pile pressure on India

    Shoaib Bashir (4/84) and Tom Hartley (2/47) picked for six wickets between them on Day 2, leaving India at 219 for seven, 134 runs short of England’s first-innings score.

  • February 25, 2024 06:45
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

