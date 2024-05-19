RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast live updates: What happens if Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders is washed out?

An alert from the National Disaster Management Authority bears grim prognoses about impending thunderstorms, rain and gusty wind for Guwahati residents ahead of Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League’s last group-stage fixture.

That the match at Barsapara Stadium may end up deciding whether Sanju Samson’s men finish in the top two, it may have the dugout addressing a prayer or two to the rain gods.

WEATHER UPDATE 6PM IST

Current weather: Humid with clouds. Mostly cloudy weather to persist tonight with rain and thunderstorms later in the night.

WEATHER UPDATE 5PM IST

Not a sign of any rain clouds hovering over Barsapara. Almost time for sunset now and Rajasthan Royals would hope the weather stays the same.

WEATHER UPDATE 3:50PM IST

Here’s an update from our correspondent on ground, Santadeep Dey: A few kids enjoy a game of football at a school ground in Barsapara. The weather looks more than fine for a game of cricket as well, thus far. There was heavy rain last night but none of that would matter now. It is actually a lot more pleasant as well than how a major chunk of the past week has been.

FORECAST FOR THE DAY

Guwahati saw a storm on Friday which severely impacted power in the city. Several trees were also uprooted impacting day to day life. The match is largely expected to not be affected by the match. There may be a rain delay, but a fall match is expected.

Thunderstorms are expected post 6pm.