England spinner Shoaib Bashir became the second youngest overseas bowler to pick up a Test five-wicket haul in India during the fourth Test match in the ongoing tour in Ranchi on Sunday.
At the JSCA stadium, Bashir claimed the wickets of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Akash Deep to complete his maiden First Class five-wicket haul.
FOLLOW | IND vs ENG live
The 20 years and 135 days old Bashir is behind South Africa’s Paul Adams (19 years, 323 days) who achieved this in 1996 Test in Kanpur.
Bashir made his debut in this series and is playing only his second Test. He has now picked up nine wickets in the series.
Youngest overseas bowlers to pick five wickets in India
1) Paul Adams - 6/55 vs India, 1996 - 19 years, 323 days
2) Shoaib Bashir - 5/119 vs India, 2024 - 20 years, 135 days
3) Rashid Khan - 5/82 vs Ireland, 2019 - 20 years, 176 days
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir becomes second youngest overseas bowler to pick five wickets in India
- India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 3: IND 307 all out; England leads by 46 runs
- Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: TN 338 all out, leads by 155; Yash Thakur removes Manish Pandey
- NBA roundup: Celtics tops Knicks for 8th straight win
- WPL 2024: Revamped Gujarat Giants faces uphill task against buoyant Mumbai Indians
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE