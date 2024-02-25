MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir becomes second youngest overseas bowler to pick five wickets in India

Bashir completed his maiden First Class five wicket haul as well by achieving this feat.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 11:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shoaib Bashir of England celebrates.
Shoaib Bashir of England celebrates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shoaib Bashir of England celebrates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England spinner Shoaib Bashir became the second youngest overseas bowler to pick up a Test five-wicket haul in India during the fourth Test match in the ongoing tour in Ranchi on Sunday.

At the JSCA stadium, Bashir claimed the wickets of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Akash Deep to complete his maiden First Class five-wicket haul.

FOLLOW | IND vs ENG live

The 20 years and 135 days old Bashir is behind South Africa’s Paul Adams (19 years, 323 days) who achieved this in 1996 Test in Kanpur.

Bashir made his debut in this series and is playing only his second Test. He has now picked up nine wickets in the series.

Youngest overseas bowlers to pick five wickets in India

1) Paul Adams - 6/55 vs India, 1996 - 19 years, 323 days

2) Shoaib Bashir - 5/119 vs India, 2024 - 20 years, 135 days

3) Rashid Khan - 5/82 vs Ireland, 2019 - 20 years, 176 days

