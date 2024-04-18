MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia’s StuartLaw named head coach of hosts USA

The 55-year-old former batsman takes charge of the US men’s team ahead of a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh next month.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 14:29 IST , WASHINGTON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Stuart Law during a press conference.
FILE PHOTO: Stuart Law during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Stuart Law during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Reuters

T20 World Cup hosts the United States has named Stuart Law as head coach, US cricket officials said, with the Australian calling it “an exciting opportunity.”

The 55-year-old former batsman takes charge of the US men’s team ahead of a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh next month.

The United States will host the World Cup with the West Indies in June.

USA Cricket did not reveal the length of Law’s contract.

“It is an exciting opportunity to join USA Cricket at this time,” said Law, who has previously coached Bangladesh, the West Indies and Afghanistan at international level.

ALSO READ | Meg Lanning opens up about health issues she faced before retirement

“USA is one of the strongest associate nations in the sport and I believe that we can mold a formidable squad going ahead.

“The first task will be to prepare the team for the series against Bangladesh and then set our sights on our home World Cup, which will be huge.”

Venu Pisike, chairman of USA Cricket, called the Australian “one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport.”

“He brings a lot of experience to USA Cricket with his varied assignments, particularly in developing international sides over the years,” said Pisike.

“His appointment will only help the team grow to their full potential.”

