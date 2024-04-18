IPL 2024: Devon Conway ruled out due to an injury, Chennai Super Kings adds Richard Gleeson as replacement

Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury.

The New Zealand batter, who represented CSK in the last two IPL seasons, played 23 matches and scored 924 runs, which included 9 half-centuries and a highest score of 92*.

CSK has added English pacer Richard Gleeson to the squad for the remainder of the IPL 2024.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: If I can do half of what Conway does, it will be good for CSK, says Rachin Ravindra

The right arm pacer has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He will join CSK for his reserve price of INR 50 Lac.

A latecomer to the professional scene, Richard Gleeson defied the odds with a dream debut. At 34, he made his international debut in T20I on 9 July 2022 against India.

He dismissed the mighty trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant within his first eight deliveries. This capped a remarkable turnaround after a near-retirement due to injury the previous winter.