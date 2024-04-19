MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Horner

Although three-times world champion Max Verstappen has a contract until the end of 2028, Mexican driver Sergio Perez is only contracted with the team until the end of this year.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 15:37 IST , SHANGHAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner.
Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull is not in a rush to announce its driver line-up for 2025, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, following reports that the champions are in talks with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

While three-times world champion Max Verstappen has a long-term contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, Mexican driver Sergio Perez is only contracted with the team until the end of this year.

Perez told reporters on Thursday that he hoped to be able to announce his plans for next season in the coming weeks, prompting questions at Friday’s managers’ press conference over whether that meant he would be leaving the Red Bull stable.

The energy drink brand’s motorsport consultant Helmut Marko on Thursday told Austria’s Kleine Zeitung newspaper that Red Bull had been talking to Sainz about a drive but Audi had made him an offer that the Thai-Austrian company could not match.

“We as a team aren’t in a particular rush. We’re in a fortunate position where many drivers would obviously like to drive for the team,” Horner told a press conference for team managers ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

ALSO READ | Marko says Red Bull talking to Sainz but can’t match Audi offer

“We’re happy with the pairing we have, we just want to make sure that the level of consistency that (Perez) started with this season is maintained,” he added.

Perez has oftentimes struggled to get the same performance out of the Red Bull car as his teammate, who won 19 out of 22 races last season.

He currently sits second in the championship, 13 points behind his teammate but only nine points ahead of Sainz, who missed an opportunity to score at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after contracting appendicitis.

Horner said on Friday that: “it’s only natural that there’s going to be significant interest (around Sainz), and I’m sure Audi would be foolish not to consider a driver of his quality.”

Related stories

Related Topics

red bull /

Christian Horner /

Max Verstappen /

Sergio Perez /

Carlos Sainz /

Chinese Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Horner
    Reuters
  2. Nagelsmann to remain Germany’s national football coach till 2026
    AFP
  3. F1 Chinese GP: Norris takes sprint race pole from Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. Beijing half marathon top three stripped of medals: Organisers
    AFP
  5. Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Horner
    Reuters
  2. F1 Chinese GP: Norris takes sprint race pole from Hamilton
    Reuters
  3. F1: Marko says Red Bull talking to Sainz but can’t match Audi offer
    Reuters
  4. Formula One releases 2025 calendar to celebrate its 75th anniversary
    AFP
  5. F1: Australia to hold first race of 2025 Formula One season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Horner
    Reuters
  2. Nagelsmann to remain Germany’s national football coach till 2026
    AFP
  3. F1 Chinese GP: Norris takes sprint race pole from Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. Beijing half marathon top three stripped of medals: Organisers
    AFP
  5. Investing in grassroots is paramount, says former India hockey goalkeeper Bharat Chetri
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment