F1: Ferrari Technical Director Cardile to join Aston Martin next season

Aston Martin will be switching from their current Mercedes power units to become the only team supplied by Honda in 2026.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 16:59 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll during qualifying ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during qualifying ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during qualifying ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit.

Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile will join Aston Martin next year as chief technical officer, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday, without giving a precise starting date.

Ferrari had announced his departure on Monday, with Cardile likely to have an extended period of gardening leave.

“Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition,” team owner and CEO Lawrence Stroll said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Motorsport weekend wrap: Hamilton claims long-awaited win; Lindbald secures rare F3 double-victory

“Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team.”

Former Mercedes engine boss Cowell was announced last week to take the place of Martin Whitmarsh, the former McLaren principal.

Formula One faces major change in 2026 with a new engine and technical regulations.

Aston Martin will be switching from their current Mercedes power units to become the only team supplied by Honda. 

