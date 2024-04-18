MagazineBuy Print

F1: Marko says Red Bull talking to Sainz but can’t match Audi offer

Sainz has been linked to Red Bull as a possible teammate for triple world champion Max Verstappen, recreating their 2015-16 Toro Rosso lineup, if Mexican Sergio Perez does not have his contract renewed.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 18:54 IST , SHANGHAI, China - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. during the press conference after finishing third in the Japanese Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during the press conference after finishing third in the Japanese Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. during the press conference after finishing third in the Japanese Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Red Bull is talking to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz about a drive for 2025, but Audi has offered him far more, the energy drink brand’s motorsport consultant Helmut Marko said on Thursday.

Sainz, 29, must leave Ferrari at the end of the season to make way for Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard, race winner in Australia last month, told reporters at the Chinese Grand Prix on Thursday that all his best options remained open and it would take some time to reach a decision.

Sainz has been linked to Red Bull as a possible teammate for triple world champion Max Verstappen, recreating their 2015-16 Toro Rosso lineup, if Mexican Sergio Perez does not have his contract renewed.

ALSO READ: Formule E is the most competitive field in terms of drivers: Jehan Daruvala

Marko told Austria’s  Kleine Zeitung newspaper that Sainz was of interest.

“We’re talking to him, he’s having his strongest season in Formula One,” said the Austrian. “But he has a very lucrative offer from Audi that we can’t match or beat.”

Audi is entering Formula One in 2026 when Swiss-based Sauber, so far without a point in four races this season, becomes the German manufacturer’s factory team.

Marko said the experienced Perez was also having his best season since joining them in 2021.

“If he maintains these performances like those in qualifying in Japan, then he is certainly the best option for 2025 at Red Bull,” he added.

“He is a worker for the team and has now also realised that the radically different path he took last year with the set-up was the wrong one. Now the car is closer to Max’s set-up, and that helps him.”

ALSO READ: Aprilia’s Vinales reigns supreme to win eventful Grand Prix of the Americas

Australian Daniel Ricciardo has also been in the frame for a possible return to the main Red Bull team but has yet to assert himself at the renamed RB, the outfit previously known as AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso.

Marko said that so far Yuki Tsunoda had Ricciardo “under control”.

“The challenge for him (Ricciardo) was that he clearly had to be faster than Yuki if he wanted to have any hope of winning the seat at Red Bull. That hasn’t been the case so far, even if, as I said, it was close. We’ll see how this develops,” he said.

