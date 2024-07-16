F1: Haas to continue with Ferrari engines until 2028

Haas will continue to use Ferrari engines until the end of the 2028 Formula One season, the American-owned team said on Tuesday.
The team recently announced the signing of Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman as one of its drivers for 2025.
Haas has used Ferrari engines since it came into the sport in 2016 in close collaboration with the Italian constructor.
Formula One is entering a new era in 2026 with changed power unit regulations and the extended agreement provides long-term stability.
Haas is seventh in the constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, round 13 of the 24-race season.
