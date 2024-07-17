MagazineBuy Print

What does it take for a sport to be included in the Olympics?

The 2024 Games will feature 32 sports, which include 28 “core” Olympic sports and four new additions - breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 19:39 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Games will feature 32 sports which include the 28 “core” Olympic sports and four new additions.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Games will feature 32 sports which include the 28 "core" Olympic sports and four new additions. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Games will feature 32 sports which include the 28 “core” Olympic sports and four new additions. | Photo Credit: AP

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

The quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924 — the second city to have hosted three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

The Games will feature 32 sports, which include the 28 “core” Olympic sports. The four new sports that will be added this time are breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing.

How is a new sport added to the Olympics?

For a new sport to make its way into the Olympics, it must be governed by an international federation and follow the rules drafted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The respective sport must also be practised worldwide and meet several other criteria, including the establishment of a proper anti-doping code, by carrying out regular testing during and outside competitions.

The sporting federation must then file a petition with the IOC justifying its inclusion in the Olympics. The IOC’s Olympic Charter states that a sport must be practised by men in at least 75 countries and on four continents and by women in no fewer than 40 countries and on three continents to be eligible for inclusion.

Another important criteria is that an Olympic sport should also be a physical one, which is why chess has not been included yet despite being played in many countries. The IOC does not recognise machine-based or motorised sports, ruling out Motorsport’s chances of inclusion.

If a sport satisfies all the criteria mentioned in the Olympic Charter, then the IOC’s Executive Board may recommend that it be added to a future edition of the Olympics and eventually be part of the Games Programme.

