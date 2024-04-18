MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI, impact player options and squads for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on Thursday.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 09:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL match.
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last IPL match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match 33 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

READ THE PREVIEW | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks for first away win against a struggling Punjab Kings side

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PBKS vs MI:

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Ashutosh Sharma, Rilee Roussow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

Impact Player Options: Suryakumar Yadav /Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)
Team Composition: PBKS 6:5 MI | Credits Left: 10.5
SQUADS
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka. 

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Punjab Kings /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal fails to qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Champions League exit; Austrian team Salzburg makes the cut
    AP
  3. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
    AFP
  4. Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million
    Reuters
  5. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (hamstring) to miss Play-In game against Sacramento Kings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals crushes Gujarat Titans by six wickets; Mukesh, Ishant and Stubbs shine
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs DC: Delhi Capitals climbs three places to sixth; Gujarat Titans falls to seventh
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Lowest totals successfully defended in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Shreyas Gopal calls Hardik Pandya’s handling of vicious trolling ‘inspiring’
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal fails to qualify for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Champions League exit; Austrian team Salzburg makes the cut
    AP
  3. Former World No. 1 Kento Momota retires from international badminton at 29
    AFP
  4. Juventus reviews ruling as Serie A club ordered to pay Ronaldo €9.8 million
    Reuters
  5. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (hamstring) to miss Play-In game against Sacramento Kings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment