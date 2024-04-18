PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match 33 of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for PBKS vs MI:

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.

Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Ashutosh Sharma, Rilee Roussow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowl 1st: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

Impact Player Options: Suryakumar Yadav /Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Shams Mulani.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma BATTERS Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Team Composition: PBKS 6:5 MI | Credits Left: 10.5