PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. 

Published : Apr 18, 2024 09:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings is looking for its first win at home as it takes on Mumbai Indians at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.
Punjab Kings is looking for its first win at home as it takes on Mumbai Indians at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals took on Punjab Kings in the side’s latest match and PBKS lost by three wickets.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

PBKS vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 31
Mumbai Indians won: 16
Punjab Kings won: 15
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (Mohali 2023)
PBKS vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN MULLANPUR
This is the first clash between the two sides at this venue. Punjab’s home games were traditionally at the PCA Stadium in Mohali before.
Matches played: 9
MI won: 5
PBKS won: 4
At neutral venues (including overseas venues): Played 12, each team has won six games
PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE MULLANPUR STADIUM
Matches played: 3
PBKS won: 1
PBKS lost: 2
Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets
PBKS lowest score: 147/8 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals
PBKS highest score: 180/6 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. HS
Rohit Sharma (MI) 24 566 26.95 79*
Kieron Pollard (MI) 24 539 38.50 83
Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 12 526 47.81 81

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS MI IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Avg. BBI
Lasith Malinga (MI) 14 22 20.00 4/22
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 15 20 17.95 3/15
Piyush Chawla (KXIP) 11 15 19.86 3/24

