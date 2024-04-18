PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals took on Punjab Kings in the side’s latest match and PBKS lost by three wickets.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

PBKS vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches played: 31 Mumbai Indians won: 16 Punjab Kings won: 15 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets (Mohali 2023)

PBKS vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN MULLANPUR This is the first clash between the two sides at this venue. Punjab’s home games were traditionally at the PCA Stadium in Mohali before. Matches played: 9 MI won: 5 PBKS won: 4 At neutral venues (including overseas venues): Played 12, each team has won six games

PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE MULLANPUR STADIUM Matches played: 3 PBKS won: 1 PBKS lost: 2 Last result: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets PBKS lowest score: 147/8 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals PBKS highest score: 180/6 (20) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2024)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. HS Rohit Sharma (MI) 24 566 26.95 79* Kieron Pollard (MI) 24 539 38.50 83 Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 12 526 47.81 81

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS MI IPL MATCHES