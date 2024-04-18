PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.
Rajasthan Royals took on Punjab Kings in the side’s latest match and PBKS lost by three wickets.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
PBKS vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
PBKS vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN MULLANPUR
PBKS OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE MULLANPUR STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN PBKS VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|24
|566
|26.95
|79*
|Kieron Pollard (MI)
|24
|539
|38.50
|83
|Shaun Marsh (KXIP)
|12
|526
|47.81
|81
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS VS MI IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|14
|22
|20.00
|4/22
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|15
|20
|17.95
|3/15
|Piyush Chawla (KXIP)
|11
|15
|19.86
|3/24
