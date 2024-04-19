MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024, live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match today?

IPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 12:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session.
Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants hosts Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

While LSG comes into this game with back-to-back losses, CSK has won its last two games.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 be played?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 be played?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on April 19, 2024.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match start?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match on April 19?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

