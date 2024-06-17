Euro 2024: Who is Artem Dovbyk playing in Romania vs Ukraine?

Artem Dovbyk will be a player to watch out for as he leads the attack for Ukraine in its Group E opener against Romania at the Allianz Arena on Monday.

Dovbyk has recently come into the limelight after grabbing the Pichichi award (La Liga top goalscorer), scoring 24 goals for Girona in his debut season in Spanish top-flight football.

Born in Cherkasy, Ukraine, Dovbyk is a product of the FC Cherkaskyi Dnipro academy after graduating from the Olympic Reserve Specialized Sports School Slavutych in Cherkasy.

FOLLOW EURO 2024: LIVE updates of the Romania vs Ukraine match

He made his professional debut against Skala on July 26, 2014. A month later, on August 16, he entered the record books by scoring his first goal in a 3–1 victory against Krystal Kherson, aged 17 years and 55 days, becoming the youngest scorer for his club in history.

He later played for Danish club Midtjylland, after which he moved to La Liga side Girona on August 6, 2023, for a reported fee of 7 million euros, making him the most expensive player in the club’s history.

On May 4, Dovbyk scored his 20th goal in La Liga and bagged an assist in a 4–2 win over Barcelona, contributing to his club’s first-ever qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

At 19, Dovbyk got his first call-up to the Ukraine senior national team after being named in the 31-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Iceland on September 5, 2016. On March 31, 2021, he debuted for the senior squad in a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan.

Dovbyk was picked for the UEFA Euro 2020 on June 29, 2021, coming on as a substitute for Andriy Yarmolenko in the extra time of the round of 16 against Sweden. He scored the winner in the stoppage time to help his team secure a 2–1 victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

Till now, Dovbyk has made 28 appearances for Ukraine and has scored 10 goals for the national team.