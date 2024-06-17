Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024

GOLF

Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded an underwhelming 71 in the final round to sign off from the Ladies Italian Open at tied-6th place, her third Top-10 finish of the season.

Diksha, who had one birdie and one bogey in the second round, managed just two birdies and one bogey in the third for a total of of 6-under 210.

It was her third Top-10 of the season but the first since late April in Johannesburg, where she was third. Since then she has had four other Top-25 finishes.

-PTI

Aditi finishes T-17 on Meijer LPGA Classic

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished T-17 with a final round of 1-under 71 for a total of 10-under 278 in a low-scoring Meijer Classic on the LPGA.

It was an action-packed round with five birdies against one bogey for Aditi, who shot 68-70-69-71 over the four days. While she has been consistently making a lot of cuts, Aditi is still seeking her first Top-10 of the season. The T-17 is her best finish this season and the first in Top-20.

She is due to play the Majors and the Olympics later this year.

-PTI