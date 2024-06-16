Indian Sports Wrap, June 16: Aditi Ashok tied 14th on LPGA in Michigan

GOLF

Aditi Ashok tied 14th on LPGA in Michigan

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok picked three birdies in the last five holes, but still dropped to tied 14th from overnight tied 10th at the end of the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Aditi, who is still looking for her first Top-10 of the season, had five birdies against two bogeys, as she found only two thirds of the fairways, which was much less than the first two days.

However, her putting, which was better than the first two rounds, saved the day for her .Aditi birdied the fourth, ninth, 14th, 15th and the 18th and dropped shots on the seventh and the 16th.

-PTI

Diksha tied third with one round to go in Italy, Pranavi and Tvesa make cut

India’s Diksha Dagar battled it out in the second round of the Ladies Italian Open with an even par 72 that gave her the tied third position at 5-under 139.

The Indian, who has two wins to her name on the Ladies European Tour, shot 67 in the first round and added a 72 with one birdie and one bogey in the second.

Of the other Indians, Pranavi Urs (73-70) rose to tied 17th with one round to go, while Tvesa Malik (73-72) also made the cut and is T-41.

Ridhima Dilawari (75-73) and Vani Kapoor (72-77) missed the cut. The cut fell at three-over par with 67 players making it through to the final round.

-PTI

Randhawa loses in quarterfinals of Legends Tour match play

Indian star Jyoti Randhawa was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Paul Lawrie match play on Legends Tour Europe as he lost to James Kingston, who is having a great season.

Randhawa had won his first three matches to reach the quarters while Jeev Milkha Singh had lost in the second round.

Randhawa’s first three wins came against Thomas Gogele, Malcolm Mackenzie and Keith Horne, before he lost to Kingston, who is sixth in the MCB Road to Mauritius rankings of the Legends Tour.

Kingston, who used to play with Randhawa on the Asian and European Tours, went 2-up after winning the second and third holes and added a third on the seventh and never looked back.

Though Randhawa did win the eighth, 10th and 13th holes, his South African rival hit back quickly by winning the ninth and the 13th. He stayed 2-up even after the Indian won the 13th. The next four holes were halved and the match was over 2&1 on the 17th.

-PTI