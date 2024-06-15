MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 15: Diksha off to a strong start, lies fourth in Italian Open

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 15. 

Published : Jun 15, 2024 11:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made good use of a hat-trick of birdies to be one shot behind the trio of leaders at the Ladies Italian Open.
FILE PHOTO: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made good use of a hat-trick of birdies to be one shot behind the trio of leaders at the Ladies Italian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made good use of a hat-trick of birdies to be one shot behind the trio of leaders at the Ladies Italian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Diksha off to a strong start, lies fourth in Italian Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made good use of a hat-trick of birdies at the start of the back nine to compile a solid 5-under 67 and be one shot behind the trio of leaders at the Ladies Italian Open.

After the opening day, Diksha trailed Australian Kirsten Rudgeley, Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano, and Swiss Tiffany Arafi by one shot. The leaders shot 6-under 66 each on a sun-soaked Friday at Golf Nazionale.

Diksha at sole fourth was best among the five Indians in the field, while Vani Kapoor (72) was T-30, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik with 73 each were T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (75) was T-76.

-PTI

