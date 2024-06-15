Spain’s Rodri brought down Croatia’s Bruno Petkovic inside the penalty box in their Group B clash of Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Although Petkovic’s spot-kick was saved by Unai Simon, he later scored off of a rebound after an assist by Ivan Perisic. Croat players ran off to celebrate after Petkovic’s goal however the referee ultimately turned the goal down.

Upon checking the footage, the VAR officials and the referee noticed that Perisic ran into the box before the penalty was taken.

This is called ‘Encroachment’ in penalty kicks and is not allowed and hence the goal was turned down without even a retake.

What is Encroachment in penalty-kicks?

According the official ‘Football Association’ (FA) rulebook, during a penalty kick, the players other than the kicker and goalkeeper must be:

At least 9.15 m (10 yds) from the penalty mark, behind the penalty mark, inside the field of play and outside the penalty area.

After the players have taken positions in accordance with this Law, the referee signals for the penalty kick to be taken.

Does Croatia have a case?

Although Croatia is the wrong since Perisic was evidently in the box, Spain is not completely in the right as well.

It looked like Unai Simon too stepped off his line marginally, just before the kick was taken which is not allowed. The referee could have ordered the penalty to be taken again but he ordered to play on instead.