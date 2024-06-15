Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record

Two-time European Championship winner Italy will take on Albania on Saturday (June 16, 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, in its first match of the Euro 2024.
The defending champion comes into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn’t necessarily change people’s minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.
The last time the two sides met was in an International friendly in 2022, where the Italians won 3-1, thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Vincenzo Grifo.
ALSO READ | EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany
With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.
ITALY VS ALBANIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 4
Italy: 4
Albania: 0
Draws: 0
ITALY VS ALBANIA PREVIOUS MATCHES
