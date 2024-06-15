MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record

The last time the two sides met was in an International friendly in 2022, where the Italians won 3-1, thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Vincenzo Grifo.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 16:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.
With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won't expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.
infoIcon

With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time European Championship winner Italy will take on Albania on Saturday (June 16, 12:30 AM IST) at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, in its first match of the Euro 2024.

The defending champion comes into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn’t necessarily change people’s minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.

The last time the two sides met was in an International friendly in 2022, where the Italians won 3-1, thanks to goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Vincenzo Grifo.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024: Full guide of teams, groups, stadiums, players, European Championships schedule in Germany

With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.

ITALY VS ALBANIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 4

Italy: 4

Albania: 0

Draws: 0

ITALY VS ALBANIA PREVIOUS MATCHES

16 Nov 2022: Albania 1-3 Italy (International friendly)
09 Oct 2017: Albania 0-1 (FIFA World Cup qualifying)
24 Mar 2017: Italy 2-0 Albania (FIFA World Cup qualifying)
18 Nov 2014: Italy 1-0 Albania (International friendly)

