Alvaro Morata scored the opening goal in Spain’s clash against Croatia in its Group B clash in Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion Berlin.
Morata has scored seven goals in the three editions he has played in and is tied with England’s Alan Shearer, France’s Antoine Griezmann.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is leading the charts with 14 goals to his name so far. France’s Michel Platini is second with nine goals.
Euro top scorers of all time:
- 14 - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9 - Michel Platini
- 7 - Alan Shearer, Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata
