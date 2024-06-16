MagazineBuy Print

Slovenia vs Denmark LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Eriksen, Hojlund starts in SVN v DEN; Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST

SVN vs DEN LIVE score: Catch the live updates of the Euro 2024 Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Updated : Jun 16, 2024 20:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Sunday, June 16, at the Stuttgart Arena.
The Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Sunday, June 16, at the Stuttgart Arena.
infoIcon

The Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia will kick off at 9:30 PM IST, on Sunday, June 16, at the Stuttgart Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sporstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

ERIKSEN RETURNS TO EUROS

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen will make his first appearance in the European Championship against Slovenia on Sunday, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Danes’ Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The 32-year-old Manchester United midfielder collapsed on the field during the previous edition of the tournament and was hospitalised after receiving CPR and defibrillation on the pitch.

READ MORE HERE | Christian Eriksen plays first match in European Championship since cardiac arrest

LINEUPS

Denmark starting XI:

Slovenia starting XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Max Elsnik, Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar

PREVIEW

There will be more than a hint of familiarity, when Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Group C, encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Both sides finished on 22 points and qualified automatically with the Danes topping the group due to a better record against Slovenia but, despite knowing the opponents well, Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark expects a different challenge in Germany.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

SLOVENIA VS DENMARK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 6

Denmark: 5

Slovenia: 1

Draws: 0

When and where will the Denmark vs Slovenia Euro 2024 match kick off?



Where to watch the Denmark vs Slovenia Euro 2024 match?

The Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and Slovenia will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

