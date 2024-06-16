Welcome to Sporstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group C match between Slovenia and Denmark being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

ERIKSEN RETURNS TO EUROS

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen will make his first appearance in the European Championship against Slovenia on Sunday, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Danes’ Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The 32-year-old Manchester United midfielder collapsed on the field during the previous edition of the tournament and was hospitalised after receiving CPR and defibrillation on the pitch.

READ MORE HERE | Christian Eriksen plays first match in European Championship since cardiac arrest

LINEUPS

Denmark starting XI:

Startopstillingen mod Slovenien 🇩🇰



Kasper Hjulmand har valgt de 11 spillere, der starter inde, når der fløjtes i gang mod Slovenien i vores første kamp til EM 💪



KOM SÅ DANMARK 🇩🇰



📸 @fbbillederdk#herrelandsholdet#EURo2024#lineuppic.twitter.com/BrwjvgNw2d — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 16, 2024

Slovenia starting XI: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza, Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Max Elsnik, Sporar, Sesko, Mlakar

PREVIEW

There will be more than a hint of familiarity, when Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Group C, encounter at Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

Both sides finished on 22 points and qualified automatically with the Danes topping the group due to a better record against Slovenia but, despite knowing the opponents well, Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark expects a different challenge in Germany.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

SLOVENIA VS DENMARK HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 6

Denmark: 5

Slovenia: 1

Draws: 0

