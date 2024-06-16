Denmark’s Christian Eriksen will make his first appearance in the European Championship against Slovenia on Sunday, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Danes’ Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SLOVENIA VS POLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
The 32-year-old Manchester United midfielder collapsed on the field during the previous edition of the tournament and was hospitalised after receiving CPR and defibrillation on the pitch.
He underwent surgery and returned to football, signing with Premier League club Brentford in February 2022. Later that summer, he made a move to United.
Eriksen featured for Denmark in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where the team could not advance past the group stage.
Grouped with England, Serbia and Slovenia, Denmark will look to Eriksen to be the creative force that helps the Danes imitate and improve their run from the previous edition, where they reached the semifinal, before losing to eventual runner-up England.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs IRE: Shaheen Afridi takes two wickets in first over, registers fourth such instance of T20 World Cup 2024
- Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IRE 28/4 (5); Dockrell, Campher looks to stabilise after early blows
- Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen plays first match in European Championship since cardiac arrest
- Slovenia vs Denmark LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Christian Eriksen starts in SVN v DEN; Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
- IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Asha Sobhana, Smriti Mandhana star in India’s 143-run thumping of South Africa in Bengaluru
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE