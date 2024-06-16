Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen plays first match in European Championship since cardiac arrest

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen will make his first appearance in the European Championship against Slovenia on Sunday, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Danes’ Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

The 32-year-old Manchester United midfielder collapsed on the field during the previous edition of the tournament and was hospitalised after receiving CPR and defibrillation on the pitch.

He underwent surgery and returned to football, signing with Premier League club Brentford in February 2022. Later that summer, he made a move to United.

Eriksen featured for Denmark in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where the team could not advance past the group stage.

Grouped with England, Serbia and Slovenia, Denmark will look to Eriksen to be the creative force that helps the Danes imitate and improve their run from the previous edition, where they reached the semifinal, before losing to eventual runner-up England.