MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia all time head-to-head record

The two sides last met in the qualifying rounds of Euro 2024, where Denmark beat Slovenia 2-1, thanks to goals from Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Slovenia’s forward Benjamin Sesko and Denmark’s forward Rasmus Hojlund.
Slovenia’s forward Benjamin Sesko and Denmark’s forward Rasmus Hojlund. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Slovenia’s forward Benjamin Sesko and Denmark’s forward Rasmus Hojlund. | Photo Credit: AFP

Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Euro 2024 Group C encounter at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

The Slovenians have gone unbeaten since their defeat in Copenhagen and an excellent 2-0 friendly win over a strong Portugal side in a March friendly shows they will pose a challenge in Group C.

PREVIEW | DEN vs SVN, Euro 2024: Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

The importance of a good start cannot be underestimated – in its second game, Slovenia takes on a Serbia side that romped to a recent 3-0 friendly win over Sweden, while the Danes face Euro 2020 finalists England, who is among the tournament favourites.

DENMARK VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 6

Denmark: 5

Slovenia: 1

Draws: 0

LAST FIVE MEETINGS BETWEEN DENMARK AND SLOVENIA

17 Nov 2023: Denmark 2-1 Slovenia (UEFA European Championship qualifier)
19 Jun 2023: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (UEFA European Championship qualifier)
06 Feb 2008: Slovenia 1-2 Denmark (International Friendly)
25 Apr 2001: Denmark 3-0 Slovenia (International Friendly)
30 Apr 1997: Denmark 4-0 Slovenia (FIFA World Cup)

Related stories

Related Topics

Christian Eriksen /

Denmark /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia predicted line-ups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 165/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia predicted line-ups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Poland vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch POL v NED; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia predicted line-ups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 165/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment