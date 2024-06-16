Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia all time head-to-head record

Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Euro 2024 Group C encounter at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.
The Slovenians have gone unbeaten since their defeat in Copenhagen and an excellent 2-0 friendly win over a strong Portugal side in a March friendly shows they will pose a challenge in Group C.
The importance of a good start cannot be underestimated – in its second game, Slovenia takes on a Serbia side that romped to a recent 3-0 friendly win over Sweden, while the Danes face Euro 2020 finalists England, who is among the tournament favourites.
DENMARK VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 6
Denmark: 5
Slovenia: 1
Draws: 0
LAST FIVE MEETINGS BETWEEN DENMARK AND SLOVENIA
