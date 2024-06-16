Euro 2024: Denmark vs Slovenia all time head-to-head record

Denmark takes on Slovenia in its opening Euro 2024 Group C encounter at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday, with the Danes having edged out the Slovenians in a thrillingly close qualifying group.

The Slovenians have gone unbeaten since their defeat in Copenhagen and an excellent 2-0 friendly win over a strong Portugal side in a March friendly shows they will pose a challenge in Group C.

PREVIEW | DEN vs SVN, Euro 2024: Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

The importance of a good start cannot be underestimated – in its second game, Slovenia takes on a Serbia side that romped to a recent 3-0 friendly win over Sweden, while the Danes face Euro 2020 finalists England, who is among the tournament favourites.

DENMARK VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 6

Denmark: 5

Slovenia: 1

Draws: 0

LAST FIVE MEETINGS BETWEEN DENMARK AND SLOVENIA