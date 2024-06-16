MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: India confirms quota in women’s individual recurve for Olympic Games

Playing for a quota place, Bhakat defeated Gabrielle Monica Bidaure of The Philippines 6-0 in the fourth round at the final Olympic qualifiers in Antalya.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 18:39 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jharkhand’s Ankita Bhakat.
FILE PHOTO: Jharkhand’s Ankita Bhakat. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jharkhand’s Ankita Bhakat. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Ankita Bhakat confirmed India’s quota in the women’s individual recurve event as she made it to the quarterfinals of the Final Olympic Qualifier tournament for Paris 2024 Games in Antalya on Sunday.

There were eight individual quota places on offer with only a maximum of one individual quota for each NOC.

Bhakat, seeded ninth, got a bye in the first round. She registered 6-4 and 7-3 victories over Israel’s Shelley Hilton and Mikaella Moshe in the second and third round, respectively.

Playing for a quota place, Bhakat defeated Gabrielle Monica Bidaure of The Philippines 6-0 in the fourth round.

READ | Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot

Third seed Bhajan Kaur, who got a bye into the round of 32, overcame Urantungalag Bishindee of Mongolia 6-2. Kaur is also in the fray for a podium-finish after beating Urska Cavic of Slovenia 7-3 in her pre-quarters.

However, second seed Deepika Kumar, who received byes in the first and second rounds, lost 4-6 to Azerbaijan’s Yaylagul Ramazanova in the third round after leading 4-0.

Dhiraj Bommadevara had secured the men’s individual quota from the Asian qualifying leg earlier.

The Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams missed out on grabbing a direct quota and will be relying on world rankings on June 24 for a spot at the Paris Games.

The individual competition for men will be held on Monday.

