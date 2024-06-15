MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot

Indian men’s recurve team missed Paris Olympics quota at the final qualifier in Antalya on Saturday after a loss in the quarterfinals and will have to rely on world rankings to make the cut.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 18:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara in action.
FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian men’s recurve team of Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost 4-5 to Mexico’s Matias Grande, Carlos Rojas, and Bruno Martinez Wing in the quarterfinals of the Final Olympic Qualifier for Paris 2024 Games in Antalya on Saturday.

The Indian trio had to finish on the podium to get a direct quota but this loss means that the team will have to rely on its the two spots which will be filled through the world rankings on June 24. Currently, the Indian team is World No. 2, the highest amongst those who have not grabbed a quota and is most likely to qualify.

The men’s team qualifying event saw stiff competition among 46 teams for the three available quotas. India was seeded first after topping the ranking round with a score of 2018 and got a bye in the first round. It beat Luxembourg 6-0 in the second round.

In the quarterfinal against Mexico, India squandered a 4-0 lead as the South Americans managed to take the contest to a shoot-off. Both teams scored 26 in the shoot-off but the Mexican team won the tie based on the closest arrow to the centre.

READ | Indian women archers lose to Ukraine in final Olympic qualifier, rely on rankings for Paris Games quota

Bommadevara secured India’s only archery quota so far for the Games through the Asian Continental Qualifier Tournament in Bangkok last year.

In the women’s team event, the trio of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat needed to reach the semifinals to grab the quota but suffered a shock 3-5 loss to lower-ranked Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

The women’s team too can make the cut for Paris via rankings. Indian team is currently ranked eighth, the highest amongst those who have not grabbed a spot.

The individual quota competitions will begin on Sunday.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Dhiraj Bommadevara /

Pravin Jadhav /

Tarundeep Rai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina announce final squad for Copa America 2024; Messi named captain, Correa out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia in must-win match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri not in starting lineup, top talking points in Group A Euros clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs CAN Group A match? Florida weather updates, Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Archery: Indian women archers lose to Ukraine in final Olympic qualifier, rely on rankings for Paris Games quota
    PTI
  3. Indian archers aim for team quotas in final Paris Olympics Qualifiers
    PTI
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Deepika falls to Lim again, returns empty-handed
    PTI
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women’s compound archery team strikes gold; mixed team settles for silver
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina announce final squad for Copa America 2024; Messi named captain, Correa out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s recurve team misses Paris Olympics quota at final qualifier, to rely on world rankings for a spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia in must-win match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri not in starting lineup, top talking points in Group A Euros clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs CAN Group A match? Florida weather updates, Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment