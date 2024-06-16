PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan faces Ireland in dead rubber; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming

How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.