PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan faces Ireland in dead rubber; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST

- June 16, 2024 17:15PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 1
Pakistan won: 1
Ireland won: 0
Only result: Pakistan won by 39 runs (The Oval; 2009)
- June 16, 2024 17:12PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
Matches played: 4
Pakistan won: 3
Ireland won: 1
Last result: Pakistan won by six wickets (Dublin; 2024)
- June 16, 2024 17:03Ireland Predicted Playing XI
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.
- June 16, 2024 17:02Pakistan Predicted Playing XI
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
- June 16, 2024 16:54THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.
IRELAND
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Ross Adair.
- June 16, 2024 16:41Live Streaming
How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 16, 2024 16:38Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan faces Ireland in dead rubber; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
- Poland vs Netherlands LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out, Lewandowski on bench, De Jong out injured, Where to watch, 6:30 PM IST kick-off
- Netherlands’ Logan van Beek: One-sided matches are beneficial for the sport
- Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting in POL v NED today?
- Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Man shot by Hamburg police after axe attack before match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE