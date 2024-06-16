MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan faces Ireland in dead rubber; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST

PAK vs IRE LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

Updated : Jun 16, 2024 17:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match.
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

  • June 16, 2024 17:15
    PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP

    Matches played: 1

    Pakistan won: 1

    Ireland won: 0

    Only result: Pakistan won by 39 runs (The Oval; 2009)

  • June 16, 2024 17:12
    PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is

    Matches played: 4

    Pakistan won: 3

    Ireland won: 1

    Last result: Pakistan won by six wickets (Dublin; 2024)

  • June 16, 2024 17:03
    Ireland Predicted Playing XI

    Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White. 

  • June 16, 2024 17:02
    Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

    Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub/Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

  • June 16, 2024 16:54
    THE SQUADS

    PAKISTAN

    Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

    IRELAND

    Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Ross Adair. 

  • June 16, 2024 16:41
    Live Streaming

    How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

    The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

  • June 16, 2024 16:38
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Pakistan /

Ireland

