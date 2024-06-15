MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan Cricket Board to enforce two-NOCs policy strictly after flop show at T20 World Cup 2024

The board has yet not issued any NOCs to youngsters Azam Khan and Saim Ayub, who are part of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, to play in the Caribbean Premier League despite being retained by their respective teams.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 15:15 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to India and USA in its group stage matches.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to India and USA in its group stage matches. | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to India and USA in its group stage matches. | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK/The Hindu

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will enforce its two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues strictly following the national team’s embarrassing performance and first-round exit in the T20 World Cup in the United States of America.

Pakistan’s elimination was confirmed on Friday when USA joined arch-rival India as the second team from Group A in the Super Eight round, following a washout at Lauderhill in Florida.

All players, who sign central and domestic contracts in Pakistan cricket, have to adhere to a clause which states that a player can only be issued a NOC for a maximum of two overseas leagues besides playing in the Pakistan Super League in a year.

The board has yet not issued any NOCs to youngsters Azam Khan and Saim Ayub to play in the Caribbean Premier League even though both were retained by their respective teams for this season.

Both Azam and Saim are part of Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

READ MORE | T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand ace Trent Boult confirms ongoing edition will be his last

“The other players have also been given a clear message that the two NOC’s rule applies to both centrally and domestic contracted players and the board also reserves the right to turn down any NOC request from any player,” an official source in the board said.

The board also holds the right to refuse any NOC if it feels the player’s workload and fitness is at stake and he is required to play at home.

The source said that recently in the case of Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who signed a contract for the Vitality Blast and The Hundred in England, was told he has already played his quota of two leagues this year.

“Mir took the argument that since he was free of any international commitments and there was no domestic event he should be allowed to play in England, he was told in clear terms this is not for him but for the board to decide,” the source said.

The board has also recently made it clear to all other cricket boards and their franchises organising their T20 leagues that until a player(s) is able to produce a PCB-issued NOC, they would be signing him at their own risk.

Related Topics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
More on Cricket

