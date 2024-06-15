MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman ruled out of Afghanistan WC squad

With Afghanistan through to the Super Eight stage of the tournament, Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be replaced by Hazratullah Zazai.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 07:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury.
File Photo: Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
File Photo: Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an injury to his right index finger.

With his side through to the Super Eight stage of the tournament, he will be replaced by Hazratullah Zazai.

Mujeeb has been a valuable part of the Afghanistan side in recent years, with 46 T20 International caps and 59 wickets to his name, with an enviable career economy of 6.35 in the format.

Afghanistan will play its final group match against tournament hosts West Indies and will face India, Australia and the second-placed side in Group D in the Super Eight fixtures.

Afghanistan squad:

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Saleem Safi

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan

