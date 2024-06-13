England vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman in big trouble as ENG takes seven wickets

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England and Oman match in Antigua.

ENG vs OMA - Antigua pitch report

64m on one side and 54m hitting into the breeze, the straight boundary is 74m. The bowlers have to target the 5-6m area to get purchase. It’s harder and the quicks will enjoy it, say Nasser Hussain and Aaron Finch.

ENG vs OMA - Toss

England wins the toss and opts to bowl.

Reece Topley comes in the playing XI.

ENG vs OMAN - Playing XIs

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

SQUADS

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale(w), Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Fayyaz Butt

ENG vs OMAN Live streaming info

The T20 World Cup match between England and Oman can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network.