MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

England vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman in big trouble as ENG takes seven wickets

ENG vs OMA: Get updates and highlights of the T20 World Cup match between England and Oman match in Antigua on Thursday.

Updated : Jun 14, 2024 01:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Follow England vs Oman live score and updates.
Follow England vs Oman live score and updates. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Follow England vs Oman live score and updates. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between England and Oman match in Antigua.

ENG vs OMA - Antigua pitch report

64m on one side and 54m hitting into the breeze, the straight boundary is 74m. The bowlers have to target the 5-6m area to get purchase. It’s harder and the quicks will enjoy it, say Nasser Hussain and Aaron Finch.

ENG vs OMA - Toss

England wins the toss and opts to bowl.

Reece Topley comes in the playing XI.

ENG vs OMAN - Playing XIs

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

SQUADS

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale(w), Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Fayyaz Butt

ENG vs OMAN Live streaming info

The T20 World Cup match between England and Oman can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Star Sports Network.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

Oman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman in big trouble as ENG takes seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Netherlands by 25 runs, bolsters Super 8 chances
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India face in its Super 8 group?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after BAN vs NED: Bangladesh boosts Super 8 hopes with win over Netherlands; Sri Lanka knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams have been eliminated from Super Eight qualification?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman in big trouble as ENG takes seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA: Struggling New Zealand eyes first win of T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Uganda
    Ayan Acharya
  3. England batter Joe Root awarded MBE for services to cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London, to be out for at least three months
    PTI
  5. Strange that net-run rate will count for nothing, questions Josh Hazlewood on T20 World Cup 2024 format
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman in big trouble as ENG takes seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Netherlands by 25 runs, bolsters Super 8 chances
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India face in its Super 8 group?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after BAN vs NED: Bangladesh boosts Super 8 hopes with win over Netherlands; Sri Lanka knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams have been eliminated from Super Eight qualification?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment