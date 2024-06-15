MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if England vs Namibia match is washed out due to rain?

The sight of the covers coming on right before the toss would have left England skipper Jos Buttler fretting as a washout will eliminate the defending champion from the tournament, and will take Scotland through to the Super Eight stage.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 22:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jofra Archer, second from left, celebrates with his captain Jos Buttler.
England’s Jofra Archer, second from left, celebrates with his captain Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England’s Jofra Archer, second from left, celebrates with his captain Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: PTI

The T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua was delayed due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Fifteen minutes after the scheduled time for the toss (10.15 PM IST), the venue witnessed a heavy downpour. The sight of rain coming down would have left England skipper Jos Buttler fretting as a washout will eliminate the defending champion from the tournament, and will take Scotland through to the Super Eight stage.

England is currently on three points, and needs to beat Namibia and score two more to go level with Scotland. It then needs to hope that Australia beats Scotland on Sunday.

Gaining a solitary point in case of a washout against Namibia will only take England to four points, which won’t be enough to surpass Scotland’s tally. Meanwhile, an abandoned match against Australia on Sunday will take Scotland to the next round at the expense of England.

Australia has already qualified for the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR
Australia 3 3 0 0 6 +3.580
Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 +2.164
England 3 1 1 1 3 +3.081
Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -2.098
Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062

(Updated before ENG vs NAM match on June 15)

