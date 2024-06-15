ENG vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if England vs Namibia match is washed out due to rain?

The T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua was delayed due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Fifteen minutes after the scheduled time for the toss (10.15 PM IST), the venue witnessed a heavy downpour. The sight of rain coming down would have left England skipper Jos Buttler fretting as a washout will eliminate the defending champion from the tournament, and will take Scotland through to the Super Eight stage.

England is currently on three points, and needs to beat Namibia and score two more to go level with Scotland. It then needs to hope that Australia beats Scotland on Sunday.

Gaining a solitary point in case of a washout against Namibia will only take England to four points, which won’t be enough to surpass Scotland’s tally. Meanwhile, an abandoned match against Australia on Sunday will take Scotland to the next round at the expense of England.

Australia has already qualified for the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR Australia 3 3 0 0 6 +3.580 Scotland 3 2 0 1 5 +2.164 England 3 1 1 1 3 +3.081 Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -2.098 Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062

(Updated before ENG vs NAM match on June 15)