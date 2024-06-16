Pakistan and Ireland will face off in a Group A T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.
Both teams are already eliminated from the tournament and have no chance of qualifying for the Super Eight phase of the competition.
While Pakistan has a favourable head-to-head record in T20Is against Ireland, the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shock defeat against the Irish earlier this year. In T20 World Cups, the two teams have clashed just once, back in 2009.
PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is
PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN PAK vs IRE T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|3
|132
|148.31
|44.00
|75
|Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
|3
|132
|150.00
|66.00
|75*
|Andy Balbirnie (IRE)
|3
|128
|134.73
|42.66
|77
MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs IRE T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
|3
|7
|7.41
|12.71
|3/14
|Abbas Afridi (PAK)
|3
|6
|9.46
|18.66
|2/33
|Mark Adair (IRE)
|3
|5
|9.38
|22.20
|3/28
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs IRE head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
- IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Smriti Mandhana’s fifty gives a struggling India hope
- Australia Olympic swimmers urged not to be distracted by China doping scandal
- With Mbappé news conference expected at Euro 2024, France officials urge curb on election questions
- IRE vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland vs Pakistan match start time, telecast details, venue
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE