PAK vs IRE head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan and Ireland will face off in a Group A T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Both teams are already eliminated from the tournament and have no chance of qualifying for the Super Eight phase of the competition.

While Pakistan has a favourable head-to-head record in T20Is against Ireland, the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shock defeat against the Irish earlier this year. In T20 World Cups, the two teams have clashed just once, back in 2009.

PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is Matches played: 4 Pakistan won: 3 Ireland won: 1 Last result: Pakistan won by six wickets (Dublin; 2024)

PAK vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 1 Pakistan won: 1 Ireland won: 0 Only result: Pakistan won by 39 runs (The Oval; 2009)

MOST RUNS IN PAK vs IRE T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Babar Azam (PAK) 3 132 148.31 44.00 75 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 3 132 150.00 66.00 75* Andy Balbirnie (IRE) 3 128 134.73 42.66 77

MOST WICKETS IN PAK vs IRE T20Is