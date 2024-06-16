MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs PAK Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland vs Pakistan match start time, telecast details, venue

IRE vs PAK: Here are the timings, live telecast details and squads for the Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 15:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ireland‘s Harry Tector bats.
Ireland's Harry Tector bats.
infoIcon

Ireland‘s Harry Tector bats. | Photo Credit: AP

Ireland and Pakistan will face off in a Group A T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Both teams are already eliminated from the tournament and have no chance of qualifying for the Super Eight phase of the competition.

IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match details

When will IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 16.

When will IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8 PM IST.

What time will the toss for IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The toss for the Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Where will IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill.

How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch IRE vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Ireland /

Pakistan

