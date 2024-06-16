MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Ireland to finish campaign with win

Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets in their Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday to end its campaign with a win.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 23:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup against Ireland.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup against Ireland. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Babar Azam during the T20 World Cup against Ireland. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

