MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US-born Tonga kitefoiler chosen for Paris Olympics dies in diving accident at age 18

Jackson James Rice was set to become the first Caucasian to represent Tonga at an Olympic Games. His death occurred Saturday at Faleloa, on the island of Ha’apai in the Tonga archipelago.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 17:10 IST , WELLINGTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident. | Photo Credit: AFP

United States-born kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident. He was 18.

Rice’s father Darren Rice confirmed his son’s death Monday to the Matangi Tonga newspaper.

Jackson James Rice was set to become the first Caucasian to represent Tonga at an Olympic Games. His death occurred Saturday at Faleloa, on the island of Ha’apai in the Tonga archipelago.

He was free diving from a boat when he suffered a suspected shallow water blackout, Matangi Tonga reported. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he’s passed away,” Rice’s sister Lily said in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal. He made so many amazing friends all over the world.”

Rice was born in the United States to British-born parents but grew up in Ha’apai where his parents operate a tourist lodge. He finished eighth at the Sail Sydney event in December to earn his Olympic place. Kitefoiling will be an Olympic sport for the first time in Paris.

Rice recently had been training and competing in Europe.

Kitefoilers race on boards that are lifted off the water on foils and can reach speeds of more than 50 kph (30 mph).

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal goes past Leander Paes, becomes joint-fourth highest-ranked Indian man in ATP Rankings history
    Team Sportstar
  2. US-born Tonga kitefoiler chosen for Paris Olympics dies in diving accident at age 18
    AP
  3. Romania vs Ukraine LIVE score, Euro 2024: ROU v UKR, Real-time match updates, Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. US-born Tonga kitefoiler chosen for Paris Olympics dies in diving accident at age 18
    AP
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. If we have to host Olympics 2036, we have to start preparing our own athletes now: Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Indian Sports Wrap, June 16: Aditi Ashok tied 14th on LPGA in Michigan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics: Some Russians make the cut but others fail vetting process
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal goes past Leander Paes, becomes joint-fourth highest-ranked Indian man in ATP Rankings history
    Team Sportstar
  2. US-born Tonga kitefoiler chosen for Paris Olympics dies in diving accident at age 18
    AP
  3. Romania vs Ukraine LIVE score, Euro 2024: ROU v UKR, Real-time match updates, Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment