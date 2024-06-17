MagazineBuy Print

WI vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details

WI vs AFG: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan set to happen in Gros Islet on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 16:20 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
West Indies players celebrate after taking a wicket against New Zealand.
West Indies players celebrate after taking a wicket against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

West Indies players celebrate after taking a wicket against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

Already qualified West Indies and Afghanistan will face off at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday in a contest which will determine who will top Group C.

This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides in nearly five years.

WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 17 (IST).

When will WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

