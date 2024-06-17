WI vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details

Already qualified West Indies and Afghanistan will face off at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet on Tuesday in a contest which will determine who will top Group C.

This will be the first T20I encounter between the two sides in nearly five years.

WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 17 (IST).

When will WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

How to watch WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.