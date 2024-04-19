Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.
ALSO READ THE PREVIEW | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings starts favourites in away game against Lucknow Super Giants
The host will be hoping for better days as it has lost its last two games in a row but faces a challenging opponent in the Super Kings which is third in the table and has won the last two fixtures.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
LSG vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
LSG vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM
LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Ayush Badoni (LSG)
|3
|101
|101.00
|168.33
|59*
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|3
|76
|38.00
|165.21
|49
|Kyle Mayers (LSG)
|2
|67
|33.50
|171.79
|53
MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Moeen Ali (CSK)
|3
|6
|5.88
|8.83
|4/26
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|2
|5
|6.50
|10.40
|3/28
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|2
|3
|11.00
|25.66
|2/28
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
- Fan rights group condemns ‘‘humiliating searches’‘ by security at Barcelona stadium in PSG match
- Swiatek beats Mertens, to face Raducanu in Stuttgart quarterfinals
- Al Nassr vs Al Fayha FC LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch NAS v FYH; Predicted lineups
- ISL 2023-24 playoff, OFC vs KBFC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Odisha v Kerala Blasters?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE