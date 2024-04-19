LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The host will be hoping for better days as it has lost its last two games in a row but faces a challenging opponent in the Super Kings which is third in the table and has won the last two fixtures.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Chennai Super Kings won: 1 No result: 1 Last result: Match was called off due to rain in the second innings. (Lucknow, 2023)

LSG vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM Matches played: 1 Lucknow Super Giants won: 0 Chennai Super Kings won: 0 No result: 1 Last result: Match was called off due to rain in the second innings. (Lucknow, 2023)

LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT EKANA STADIUM Matches played: 10 Lucknow Super Giants won: 5 Lucknow Super Giants lost: 4 No Result: 1 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets (2024) Lucknow Super Giants highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (2024) Lucknow Super Giants lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers (2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Ayush Badoni (LSG) 3 101 101.00 168.33 59* Shivam Dube (CSK) 3 76 38.00 165.21 49 Kyle Mayers (LSG) 2 67 33.50 171.79 53

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS CSK IPL MATCHES