IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Bumrah takes lead and Coetzee moves up to third; Rabada fifth

Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top of the leading wicket-takers standings after picking up three wickets during the IPL 2024 game between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday.
In the same game, Gerald Coetzee took three wickets to move up to third in the running while Kagiso Rabada took one to claim the fifth spot.
Yuzvendra Chahal dropped to the second-place with 12 wickets to his name and DC’s Khaleel Ahmed dropped to fourth with 10.
Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|7
|13
|6.07
|12.61
|5/21
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|7
|12
|8.34
|18.08
|3/11
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|7
|11
|10.27
|23.81
|4/34
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|7
|10
|8.17
|22.90
|2/21
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|7
|10
|8.32
|23.30
|2/18
*Updated after the PBKS vs MI match on April 18
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
