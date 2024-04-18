MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Bumrah takes lead and Coetzee moves up to third; Rabada fifth

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings after Match 33 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published : Apr 18, 2024 23:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the purple cap race with 13 wickets to his name.
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the purple cap race with 13 wickets to his name. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah leads the purple cap race with 13 wickets to his name. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top of the leading wicket-takers standings after picking up three wickets during the IPL 2024 game between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

In the same game, Gerald Coetzee took three wickets to move up to third in the running while Kagiso Rabada took one to claim the fifth spot.

Yuzvendra Chahal dropped to the second-place with 12 wickets to his name and DC’s Khaleel Ahmed dropped to fourth with 10.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 13 6.07 12.61 5/21
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 12 8.34 18.08 3/11
Gerald Coetzee MI 7 11 10.27 23.81 4/34
Khaleel Ahmed DC 7 10 8.17 22.90 2/21
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 7 10 8.32 23.30 2/18

*Updated after the PBKS vs MI match on April 18

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
