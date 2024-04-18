IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs MI: Bumrah takes lead and Coetzee moves up to third; Rabada fifth

Jasprit Bumrah moved to the top of the leading wicket-takers standings after picking up three wickets during the IPL 2024 game between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

In the same game, Gerald Coetzee took three wickets to move up to third in the running while Kagiso Rabada took one to claim the fifth spot.

Yuzvendra Chahal dropped to the second-place with 12 wickets to his name and DC’s Khaleel Ahmed dropped to fourth with 10.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 13 6.07 12.61 5/21 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 12 8.34 18.08 3/11 Gerald Coetzee MI 7 11 10.27 23.81 4/34 Khaleel Ahmed DC 7 10 8.17 22.90 2/21 Kagiso Rabada PBKS 7 10 8.32 23.30 2/18

*Updated after the PBKS vs MI match on April 18

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST