IPL 2024: All records broken during DC vs SRH run-fest

All hell broke loose during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday where 465 runs were scored across the two innings.

SRH scored 266/7 in the first innings and won the match by 67 runs as DC could only manage 199/10.

The 35th match of the IPL 2024 started with a six by Travis Head on the second ball itself off Khaleel Ahmed.

Here are all the records made and broken during the DC vs SRH match:

1) Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket - 125/0.

2) Head scored a fifty in just 16 balls equaling IPL 2024 record of fastest fifty. It was however later broken by DC’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hit the quickest half-century of the season in just 15 balls; it was also joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history.

3) Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma recorded the highest run rate for a partnership of more than 100 runs in IPL - 20.68. The duo added 131 runs for the first wicket in just 38 balls.

4) SRH equaled its own record of hitting joint most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL - 22.

5) Hyderabad scored the fourth highest IPL total - 266/7.

6) Washington Sundar conceded second most runs in an over by a bowler in IPL 2024 - 30.

7) Equals joint third-most sixes hit in an IPL match - 31

8) Fourth highest match aggregate in IPL - 465.