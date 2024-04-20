MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: All records broken during DC vs SRH run-fest

From highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket to fastest IPL 2024 fifty - here is the list of all records broken at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 23:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scored 131 runs off 38 balls against Delhi Capitals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scored 131 runs off 38 balls against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scored 131 runs off 38 balls against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: AP

All hell broke loose during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday where 465 runs were scored across the two innings.

SRH scored 266/7 in the first innings and won the match by 67 runs as DC could only manage 199/10.

The 35th match of the IPL 2024 started with a six by Travis Head on the second ball itself off Khaleel Ahmed.

Here are all the records made and broken during the DC vs SRH match:

1) Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket - 125/0.

2) Head scored a fifty in just 16 balls equaling IPL 2024 record of fastest fifty. It was however later broken by DC’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hit the quickest half-century of the season in just 15 balls; it was also joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history.

3) Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma recorded the highest run rate for a partnership of more than 100 runs in IPL - 20.68. The duo added 131 runs for the first wicket in just 38 balls.

4) SRH equaled its own record of hitting joint most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL - 22.

5) Hyderabad scored the fourth highest IPL total - 266/7.

6) Washington Sundar conceded second most runs in an over by a bowler in IPL 2024 - 30.

7) Equals joint third-most sixes hit in an IPL match - 31

8) Fourth highest match aggregate in IPL - 465.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: All records broken during DC vs SRH run-fest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek’s Stuttgart hat-trick bid ended by Rybakina, Kostyuk into final
    Reuters
  4. DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Travis Head blitz headlines another Sunrisers batting smoke show
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Pakistan trounces depleted New Zealand by seven wickets
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: All records broken during DC vs SRH run-fest
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs SRH: Fraser-McGurk hits joint third-fastest IPL fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Dhoni spending just the correct amount of time on crease, says CSK coach Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad equals record of most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: ‘Revenge not on mind but batters will look to avoid a collapse,’ says Gill
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: All records broken during DC vs SRH run-fest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek’s Stuttgart hat-trick bid ended by Rybakina, Kostyuk into final
    Reuters
  4. DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match highlights in pictures: Travis Head blitz headlines another Sunrisers batting smoke show
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Pakistan trounces depleted New Zealand by seven wickets
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment