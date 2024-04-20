DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad equals record of most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit 22 sixes during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals to equal its own record of most maximums in an innings in the Indian Premier League history.
SRH recorded 266/7 - fifth highest total in IPL - during which it hit 18 fours and 22 sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hit six sixes each, Shahbaz Ahmed smashed five, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen hit two each while Abdul Samad contributed one from his side.
Hyderabad had hit 22 sixes as well during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in its IPL 2024 match during which it also recorded the highest total ever in tournament - 287/3.
Most sixes by a team in an innings in IPL:
1) SRH - 22 vs Delhi Capitals, 2024
2) SRH - 22 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024
3) RCB - 21 vs Pune Warriors India, 2023
4) RCB - 20 vs Gujarat Lions, 2016
5) DC - 20 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017
