DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad equals record of most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL history

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hit six sixes each, Shahbaz Ahmed smashed five, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen hit two each while Abdul Samad contributed one from his side.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 21:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head in action.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
Sunrisers Hyderabad hit 22 sixes during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals to equal its own record of most maximums in an innings in the Indian Premier League history.

SRH recorded 266/7 - fifth highest total in IPL - during which it hit 18 fours and 22 sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hit six sixes each, Shahbaz Ahmed smashed five, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen hit two each while Abdul Samad contributed one from his side.

Hyderabad had hit 22 sixes as well during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in its IPL 2024 match during which it also recorded the highest total ever in tournament - 287/3.

Also read | Sunrisers Hyderabad posts highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket

Most sixes by a team in an innings in IPL:

1) SRH - 22 vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

2) SRH - 22 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

3) RCB - 21 vs Pune Warriors India, 2023

4) RCB - 20 vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

5) DC - 20 vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

