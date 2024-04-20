IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad posts highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket - 125/0 - in the 35th match of the IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday.

Travis Head scored the joint fastest fifty of IPL 2024 - in 16 balls - while Abhishek Sharma scored 40 in 10 balls.

SRH broke the previous record of 106/0 by Nottinghamshire against Durham in 2017.

Highest PowerPlay score in T20 cricket

1) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 125/0 vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

2) Nottinghamshire - 106/0 vs Durham, 2017

3) Kolkata Knight Riders - 105/0 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2017

4) St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - 105/0 vs Barbados Tridents, 2017

5) South Africa - 102/0 vs West Indies, 2023