DC vs SRH: Fraser-McGurk hits joint third-fastest IPL fifty

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals smashed a fifty in just 15 balls during the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Saturday.
Fraser-McGurk has now hit the fastest IPL 2024 fifty and joint third-highest in the IPL history.
A total of four batters have recorded a fifty in 15 balls in IPL including Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, and Nicholas Pooran.
Fastest fifties in IPL history
1) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023
2) KL Rahul - 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) vs Delhi Capitals, 2018
3) Pat Cummins - 14 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2022
4) Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024
