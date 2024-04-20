MagazineBuy Print

DC vs SRH: Fraser-McGurk hits joint third-fastest IPL fifty

A total of four batters have recorded a fifty in 15 balls in IPL including Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, and Nicholas Pooran.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 22:06 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/ The Hindu

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals smashed a fifty in just 15 balls during the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on Saturday.

Fraser-McGurk has now hit the fastest IPL 2024 fifty and joint third-highest in the IPL history.

A total of four batters have recorded a fifty in 15 balls in IPL including Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, and Nicholas Pooran.

Also read | All IPL 2024 fastest fifties

Fastest fifties in IPL history

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal - 13 balls for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023

2) KL Rahul - 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

3) Pat Cummins - 14 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2022

4) Jake Fraser-McGurk - 15 balls for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024

